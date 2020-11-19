Delwin Paul Moench, longtime resident of the Terra Bella area, was born December 6, 1931 on the family's Terra Bella farm where he lived until two years before his passing on November 14, 2020.

He attended Terra Bella and Porterville schools, and he served in the Army during the Korean conflict before meeting and marrying his beloved wife Agnes in Los Angeles in 1955.

A private pilot, he enjoyed flying as well as gardening and a strong family life. Delwin, owner of Ultra Diversified, Inc. in Terra Bella, was an active member of the Terra Bella business community. He served many years on the Board of Directors of the Sunland Packing House and was a 27-year member of the Fruit Growers Supply Company Board of Directors. In addition he was President of Tulare County Fruit Exchange for 14 years. He was elected to the Terra Bella Irrigation District where he served as president for many years. Delwin also served as a director of the Friant Water Users Authority, the Friant Water and Power Authority and the Upper San Joaquin River Water and Power Authority. Delwin was an active community member. He was a life member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served many years as President of the congregation. In addition he was a life member of the American Legion and he was a member of the Terra Bella Lions Club where he served two terms as president. He was also a 4-H Community Leader.

Delwin is survived by his wife Agnes and by his son Bill Moench and daughter-in-law Linda, grandson Darren Moench and granddaughter-in-law Amy, great grandson Darren (DJ) Moench and numerous nieces and nephews. Delwin was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna Moench, sisters Selma Heinecke, Irene Mrosko, Lucille Doty, and brother Wilbert Moench. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Terra Bella. Family and friends welcome.

