1/
Denise M. Pritchett
1951 - 2020
Denise was born to Warren (Buster) & Wanda; Pritchett on July 13,1951. She passed peacefully, with family on October 21, 2020. She was 69 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Porterville and Lindsay. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and crafts. She enjoyed her time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Warren and Wanda Pritchett.
She is survived by a daughter Demetria Pritchett , a son, Justin Dunning , two brothers, Clain Pritchett, William Pritchett and a sister Malia King. She has six grandchildren , four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Denise was known for her big heart and will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be held on November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm , 1943 Union Ct

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

