Dennis Brian Gibbs, age 32, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Visalia, CA. Dennis was born on July 14, 1987, in Madera, CA. Dennis was a welder by trade. He enjoyed reading scriptures, fishing, cooking, and playing video games with his nephew. He was preceded in death by his father Dennis Gibbs, grandparents Jovi and Eleno Cavazos, and his grandfather Carl Gibbs. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Linda and Kevin Lisenbery of Porterville, his sister Krystal Sudano, her husband Andrew, and their son Caleb of Porterville. His grandparents Gloria and Steve Schultz of Madera, Gent and Donna Jay of Castro Valley, and Billie Lisenbery of Porterville. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville, 332 E. Visalia Rd., Farmersville, CA 93223. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Arbor Vitae Cemetery, 1301 Roberts Ave. Madera, CA 93637. Dennis was very much loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to tell a friend or loved one how much you love and care for them. Arrangements by Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel of Farmersville, CA
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020