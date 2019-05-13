Home

Dennis David LeBlanc


Dennis David LeBlanc Obituary
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13 at 10:00 A.M. at Porterville Believer's Church for Dennis D. LeBlanc, 76 of Porterville and formerly of Lindsay, who passed away suddenly on May 2. Pastor Sonjia Braun will officiate and interment will follow at Lindsay Cemetery. Dennis was born April 19, 1943 in Hamburg, Louisiana and then came to Lindsay with his family at a young age. He attended local schools here and graduated from Lindsay High School with the Class of 1961. He worked in various local packing houses in the area including LoBue and Golden Maid. Dennis last worked as a respiratory therapist for some 20 years.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening playing pool with his friends from church and riding motorcycles. He rode with the Bakersfield Chapter of H.O.G. Dennis was preceded in death by a daughter Jennifer Lynn LeBlanc. He is survived by his daughter Michele Standley and husband Morris of Magnolia, Texas; by 2 sisters Joyce Thibodeaux of Louisiana and Vernice Johnson of Washington; one grandson Derris LeBlanc as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12 from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 11, 2019
