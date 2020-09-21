Dennis Edward Brown was born on April 13, 1958 in Fort Bragg California and returned home to his parents and the Lord on August 13, 2020. One of five brothers Dennis loved the outdoors learning to fish, hunt, swim and climb trees at an early age. If Dennis came up missing when Mom did her head count she would head for the nearest Trout stream and there would be Dennis either fishing or studying the habits of his favorite prey. Dennis developed an affinity for cutting wood very early and literally learned to swing an axe before he could walk, he loved cutting firewood and would split wood for hours. When the family relocated to Springville Dennis's love for the outdoors only grew greater and many of the old timers in Springville will remember little Dennis walking home with a stringer of freshly caught trout. Dennis was a daredevil and was usually the "Test Pilot" for any project that he and his brothers had dreamed up. The daredevil in him prompted him right out of High School to enlist in the United States Army where he went through jump school and Ranger training becoming an Airborne Ranger not many achieve this status and Dennis was very proud of this accomplishment. After serving his country Dennis worked as a seasonal Firefighter for 3 seasons with the California Division of Forestry, now CALFIRE, until his love for cutting wood came calling again. Dennis went to work as a timber faller and worked for years throughout the Sierras and Oregon honing his skill. When the logging industry faded Dennis went to work for himself climbing and falling hazard trees, and many a customer was enthralled with Dennis's climbing skills and his ability at falling trees. Beneath Dennis's tough demeanor beat a heart of gold, he genuinely cared for people and people were drawn to him. Dennis was kind and generous he didn't like to see people suffer, if someone was in a bind, he was quick to open up his wallet and he was a sucker for most charitable causes. He particularly loved mentoring younger people sharing his training and experience whether it was hunting, fishing, logging or life in general with them. Dennis's reputation as a logger was legendary and unlike the myths and legends of folklore Dennis really lived. Dennis's passing was unexpected and he leaves a big hole in his family, friends, and community that only faith and time can heal but he will live forever in our hearts and minds.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Ophelia Brown, his beloved brother Gary (Halfpint.) He is survived by his only love Deanna Stieb, his sons Justin of Kansas, Garret (Katie) of North Dakota and daughter Ashley (Marcus) of Arizona, stepdaughters Russie (Max), Becca (Tony) and Mattie. His brothers Philip (Terren), James (Nannete), and Mark, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the present Covid 19 restrictions the family is planning a Celebration of life at a later date.

