Dolores B. Rocha, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019, surrounded by the love of her son, Frank, Jr., brothers and sisters. Dolores was born to Roman L. Borbon and Pauline Valles Borbon, the 13th of 18 children. She was born and raised in Lindsay, attending Lindsay High School. She married Mario Rocha in 2009, although they had been together for many years prior to their marriage. She is survived by her son Frank Gutierrez, Jr., and her daughter Diane Mireles. She is also survived by eight brothers and sisters: Frank "Kix" (Dolores) Borbon, Roman "Junie" Borbon, Henry Borbon, Irene (David) Martinez, Nadine (Richard) Alfaro, Ernestine (Juan) Hernandez, Pauline Borbon, and Hortense (Don) Ruiz. She has six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Mario Rocha (May 23, 2018), brothers Gilbert and Alfred Borbon, sister Dora Gonzalez, brothers Tony and Art Borbon, brother Rudy Flores, sister Josephine Borbon, and brothers Victor and Ross Borbon. She was employed at Kraft as a cheese processor for over 20 years, at Lindsay Ripe Olive Company for approximately ten years and at WalMart as an Associate for over five years. Dolores enjoyed going to the casino to try her luck, working in her yard to reap the rewards of the flowers she grew, spending time with family, friends, grandkids, great grandkids, listening to music and in earlier years dancing. She enjoyed a good joke and rewarded the joke teller with a laugh and an "Aye Yai Yai." She also thoroughly enjoyed being out in the sun, and in recent months would routinely say, "The sun's out, roll me outside!" Dolores will be greatly missed, always loved and never forgotten by her family and friends. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Optimal Hospice, Sierra View Hospital and Lindsay Gardens for the excellent care they provided. Mass of Christian Burial will be said Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lindsay.