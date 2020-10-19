Domitila Rodriguez Suarez

a longtime resident of Terra Bella/Porterville area passed away on October 6, 2020 in Porterville, California. She was 85.
She was born in Santo Domingo, San Luis Potosi, in Mexico (1935) and moved to Harlingen, Texas where she lived for over 18 years. She moved to Porterville in 1967 and lived in the area for the rest of her life. She worked in farm labor for many years as well as a caretaker of children before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto Loyola and Guadalupe Rodriguez; brother, Gustavo Rodriguez; sister, Virginia Rodriguez; and grandson, Guadalupe Loera. She is survived by her brother, Augustin Rodriguez (Irene Badilla); her children, Rosario Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Jose A. Melendez, Juanita Sanchez, Adan Suarez (Faviola Sifuentes-Suarez) and Monica Bedolla; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her devotion to her faith and family were the most important things in her life and brought her great fulfillment. She was a devote Catholic and attended Blessed Miguel Augustin Pro in Terra Bella, where she sang in the Spanish Choir for numerous years, and it gave her much joy. She did her "Cursillos de Cristiandad" in the 1980's which brought her closer to God and her belief in her Christian faith. She was a member of the "Grupo Para Recaudar Fondos Para La Iglesia" for many years as fundraisers were held with Jamaicas for a Catholic Church in Terra Bella. She thoroughly enjoyed sewing, gardening and taking care of her birdies, as she called them. As the Matriarch of the family, she shared her favorite traditions and celebrating the birth of Christ and laying the Baby Jesus on Christmas Eve was her favorite and very important to her. This tradition gave us an opportunity for ALL family members to make every effort to attend and did.
A visitation will be held at Myers Funeral Services & Crematory, 248 N. "E" Street, Porterville, California on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM, with the recitation of the rosary taking place at 6:00 PM. A Graveside Service will take place at her final resting place, Vandalia Cemetery, 565 E. Scranton, Porterville, California on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Terra Bella Memorial Building, 23941 Ave. 95, Terra Bella, California after the Christian Burial, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
