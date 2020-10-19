1/1
Domitila Rodriguez Suarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domitila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
a longtime resident of Terra Bella/Porterville area passed away on October 6, 2020 in Porterville, California. She was 85.
She was born in Santo Domingo, San Luis Potosi, in Mexico (1935) and moved to Harlingen, Texas where she lived for over 18 years. She moved to Porterville in 1967 and lived in the area for the rest of her life. She worked in farm labor for many years as well as a caretaker of children before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto Loyola and Guadalupe Rodriguez; brother, Gustavo Rodriguez; sister, Virginia Rodriguez; and grandson, Guadalupe Loera. She is survived by her brother, Augustin Rodriguez (Irene Badilla); her children, Rosario Rodriguez, Maria Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Jose A. Melendez, Juanita Sanchez, Adan Suarez (Faviola Sifuentes-Suarez) and Monica Bedolla; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her devotion to her faith and family were the most important things in her life and brought her great fulfillment. She was a devote Catholic and attended Blessed Miguel Augustin Pro in Terra Bella, where she sang in the Spanish Choir for numerous years, and it gave her much joy. She did her "Cursillos de Cristiandad" in the 1980's which brought her closer to God and her belief in her Christian faith. She was a member of the "Grupo Para Recaudar Fondos Para La Iglesia" for many years as fundraisers were held with Jamaicas for a Catholic Church in Terra Bella. She thoroughly enjoyed sewing, gardening and taking care of her birdies, as she called them. As the Matriarch of the family, she shared her favorite traditions and celebrating the birth of Christ and laying the Baby Jesus on Christmas Eve was her favorite and very important to her. This tradition gave us an opportunity for ALL family members to make every effort to attend and did.
A visitation will be held at Myers Funeral Services & Crematory, 248 N. "E" Street, Porterville, California on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00 PM, with the recitation of the rosary taking place at 6:00 PM. A Graveside Service will take place at her final resting place, Vandalia Cemetery, 565 E. Scranton, Porterville, California on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Terra Bella Memorial Building, 23941 Ave. 95, Terra Bella, California after the Christian Burial, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
To share a memory or express condolences to the family, please go to www.myersfuneral.com/obituaries. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved