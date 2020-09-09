1/1
Don Edward Fallert
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Edward Fallert was born on September 7, 1930 in Nebraska to Joseph and Mary Fallert. He passed away on August 1, 2020, barely missing his 90th birthday. The Fallert family left the dust bowl in the early 1930's after 5 failed crops & ended up in Pond CA living in a railroad box car. They all made well of themselves and were all great people with pure hearts. Dons life was saved many times providing a sincere love and belief in GOD. Through being shot 5 times & left for dead back in the 70s, it was Esophageal Cancer that would be the plow to till the soil under his feet returning him into the earth. He loved dancing, or "making love on the dance floor", as he would say, and even won trophies doing his favorite dance, the Jitterbug. He was a people person who LOVED to be around people & talk about his 5 week cruise to Australia, and the cotten industry they helped pioneer back in 1960's. He was a firm believer in the phrase "work hard, play hard". After his time serving in The AirForce during The Korean War he spent his time working his beloved walnuts, corn, cotton, wheat, or you could find him at Perko's or Cotten Center in the morning having coffee with his farming buddies discussing how much money they've been loosing farming. In the evenings you would probably find him having Dinner and Red Wine at the Oakpit then at one of his favorite dance places. He was a member of the Porterville Elks for over 64 years. Don enjoyed the thought of people having fun in the company he invested in, Golden Touch Limousine with his son Kip. It made him smile. Don was a pure good person whose word meant everything. Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Fife and Rosemary Stevenson. Three brothers, Gene, Bob, and Richard Fallert. He is survived by kids: Kacey Fallert, Shawn Beadry Patterson, Marla Williams, Kip Fallert, & Adam Tromp, brother to the kids, along with 12 grandchildren, & numerous great grandchildren. Services: Viewing will be held on September 9th, 2020, 8:30am to 12:30 Chapel Service at Porterville Funeral. Then, directly to Hillcrest Cemetary Porterville for graveside service estimated at 1:30pm back of the main office area.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Viewing
08:30 - 12:30 PM
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Hillcrest Cemetary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved