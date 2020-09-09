Donald Edward Fallert was born on September 7, 1930 in Nebraska to Joseph and Mary Fallert. He passed away on August 1, 2020, barely missing his 90th birthday. The Fallert family left the dust bowl in the early 1930's after 5 failed crops & ended up in Pond CA living in a railroad box car. They all made well of themselves and were all great people with pure hearts. Dons life was saved many times providing a sincere love and belief in GOD. Through being shot 5 times & left for dead back in the 70s, it was Esophageal Cancer that would be the plow to till the soil under his feet returning him into the earth. He loved dancing, or "making love on the dance floor", as he would say, and even won trophies doing his favorite dance, the Jitterbug. He was a people person who LOVED to be around people & talk about his 5 week cruise to Australia, and the cotten industry they helped pioneer back in 1960's. He was a firm believer in the phrase "work hard, play hard". After his time serving in The AirForce during The Korean War he spent his time working his beloved walnuts, corn, cotton, wheat, or you could find him at Perko's or Cotten Center in the morning having coffee with his farming buddies discussing how much money they've been loosing farming. In the evenings you would probably find him having Dinner and Red Wine at the Oakpit then at one of his favorite dance places. He was a member of the Porterville Elks for over 64 years. Don enjoyed the thought of people having fun in the company he invested in, Golden Touch Limousine with his son Kip. It made him smile. Don was a pure good person whose word meant everything. Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Maxine Fife and Rosemary Stevenson. Three brothers, Gene, Bob, and Richard Fallert. He is survived by kids: Kacey Fallert, Shawn Beadry Patterson, Marla Williams, Kip Fallert, & Adam Tromp, brother to the kids, along with 12 grandchildren, & numerous great grandchildren. Services: Viewing will be held on September 9th, 2020, 8:30am to 12:30 Chapel Service at Porterville Funeral. Then, directly to Hillcrest Cemetary Porterville for graveside service estimated at 1:30pm back of the main office area.

