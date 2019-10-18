|
|
On Monday, September 30, 2019, Donald Dean Perez, Sr. passed away at the age of 84. Don was born on July 7, 1935 in Castle Rock, CO. He and his brother, Richard (who preceded him in death), were lovingly raised by their mother, Louise and her devoted husband, Anthony Contreras of Aurora, CO. Don was especially proud of his service in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was a lifelong educator extending to the college level, earned two Master's Degrees and held numerous administrative positions throughout a successful career focused in the Central Valley town of Porterville, CA. Don enjoyed competitive sports all of his life either as a young athlete, team coach or Denver Broncos fan. In 1968, he and his young family relocated to Mexico to further his education and immerse in the Mexican heritage he went on to proudly represent through his college course offerings and practice of Hispanic cultural dance. He also enjoyed cruise travel, motorcycle riding, coin collecting and making sure he got his "Senior Discounts" in his later years. He was preceded in death by his wife of many years, Christel. He is survived by his children from a previous marriage: a son - Dean, daughter - Susan, grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and his Colorado family including niece - Lanora Lee, of Longmont CO; niece - Antonia Ferguson of Highlands Ranch CO; niece - Mari Nelson of Cheyenne WY; nephew - Richard Perez, Jr. of Allenspark, CO. Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel, Castle Rock, is in charge of arrangements. Don will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Castle Rock, with many beloved family members who preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Rocky Mountain Fisher House, 1954 Quentin Street, Aurora, CO 80045 or www.rockymountainfisherhouse.org or a veteran's service organization of your choice.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 18, 2019