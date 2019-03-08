Donald Eugene Doyel age 83 of Porterville, CA passed away March 4, 2019 in Porterville. Donald was born December 7, 1935 in Terra Bella, CA to Ernest and Lora Doyel. He attended school in Terra Bella and graduated from Porterville High School in 1953.

Donald married Vera Ann Fricke on April 24, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church and almost immediately left for 4 years of service in the United States Air Force. Upon returning from his military service, Donald received a BS Degree in Finance and began a career in the banking industry which took him and Vera to Fresno, Turlock, Gustine, Porterville, Turlock, Fresno, Bakersfield and then finally to Porterville in 1977. Donald and Vera were both very active in the community but Donald was always in attendance at all of his children's school and sports activities. He retired in 1985 and he and Vera enjoyed their weekly golfing and bowling outings and Donald also enjoyed oil painting and woodworking. Donald had been a member of the Porterville Breakfast Lions Club, River Island Country Club, Tulare Country Club, Citrus Bowling League, and Zion Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter in-law Deann Doyel in 2003 and his wife Vera Doyel in 2015. Surviving family includes his son Daniel Doyel of Tulare. 2 daughters; Lisa Emerson (Jim) of Porterville and Cathy Rosenwinkel (Larry) of Florida. 3 brothers: Tom Doyel (Carolyn) of Arroyo Grande, Ed Doyel (Doris) of Terra Bella and Dick Doyel (Cindee) of Montana. His sister Doris Atteburry of Porterville along with 5 grandchildren: Larry Rosenwinkel II (Tesha), Kevin Rosenwinkel (Ellen), Benjamin Emerson (Brittany) Shelby Rosenwinkel, Danielle Emerson (Fiancé: Gavino Panuco). Great granddaughter, Peyton Marie Emerson. Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 7:00pm Sunday March 10th at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Monday March 11th at Zion Lutheran Church, Terra Bella, followed by interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Donations may be made in Donald's name to the Zion Lutheran Elementary School, 10341 Road 256, Terra Bella. To sign Donald's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary