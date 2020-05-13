Donald L. Carter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald L. Carter 88, passed away at his home in Terra Bella May 1, 2020. Don was born on January 5, 1932 in Bixby, Oklahoma, son of Elijah and Pearl Carter. Don was raised in Delano, Ca. graduating from Delano High School in 1951. After High School he joined The Air Force, quickly rising up in the ranks, reaching Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1955. After The Air Force he went to work for AT&T, ultimately retiring in 1992. He spent the rest of his years traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Greta, son Darren Carter, of Terra Bella, Craig Carter (and wife Kirsten) of Terra Bella, grandson Colton Carter, also of Terra Bella, and brother Lacey Carter of Apple Valley. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed. Services will be private.
www.dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved