Donald L. Carter 88, passed away at his home in Terra Bella May 1, 2020. Don was born on January 5, 1932 in Bixby, Oklahoma, son of Elijah and Pearl Carter. Don was raised in Delano, Ca. graduating from Delano High School in 1951. After High School he joined The Air Force, quickly rising up in the ranks, reaching Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1955. After The Air Force he went to work for AT&T, ultimately retiring in 1992. He spent the rest of his years traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Greta, son Darren Carter, of Terra Bella, Craig Carter (and wife Kirsten) of Terra Bella, grandson Colton Carter, also of Terra Bella, and brother Lacey Carter of Apple Valley. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed. Services will be private.