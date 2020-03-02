|
Donald Ray Hensley, age 79 of Porterville, California, passed away February 19, 2020 with his wife, daughter, daughter in law and son by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 7, 2020 from 12pm - 3pm at Myer's Reception Hall (265 N. E St., Porterville). Donald was born in Fresno, California on April 29, 1940 to Ray and Mary Louis Hensley. He attended school here and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1958. Don married Mary Ann on August 19, 1962 in Porterville, CA. In 1963 he was drafted into the Army. While he was in the Army, he was stationed at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. He was here until February of 1965. He went on to pursue his passion for art while attending Fresno State University and graduated in 1968. After this he worked in Civil Service on Military bases. Here he ran a program that provided access to arts and crafts to the troops. He was able to work on the many different types of art he enjoyed. He was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Rolla, Missouri where he and Mary Ann gave birth to William Douglas. His next assignment was at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis where Marlene Ann was born in 1970. In 1975 Don and Mary Ann moved the family to Kansas, Oklahoma. It was here at Cookson Hills Christian School that they were houseparents in a children's home for at risk youth. While there Don worked in the print shop as a graphic artist. In 1988 Don and Mary Ann moved back to the Central Valley and settled in Porterville, California. Don was a substitute teacher, truck driver and bus driver for Hot Shot fire crews. He retired from this and spent much of his time on his various artistic endeavors and spending time with his granddaughters. Don had a love for life and anyone who crossed his path. He could light up a room with his contagious smile and his humor. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Louis Hensley. Donald is survived by his wife Mary Ann, his brother Charles Hensley, his daughter Marlene Hensley, his son Doug Hensley (Kristi), granddaughters Autumn Benton and Adyson Hensley and Niece Stephanie Hensley and Nephew Chris Hensley. Don was a committed Christian and lived his life with a great love for the Lord.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 29, 2020