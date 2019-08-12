|
|
Don was born Jan. 1, 1937 in Glendale, CA. He was born into a construction family. He graduated from Verdugo Hills High School where he attended school half days and worked in construction the other half. He loved playing football and was invited to play in the Shriner's Game in the Los Angeles Coliseum. He continued in the construction industry before moving to Springville, where he owned a cattle ranch and competed in bull riding and saddle bronc rodeo events. He later went back into construction in the Santa Barbara area prior to a real estate career of 25 years in the central San Joaquin Valley. After that he had a home renovation and handyman business for approximately 10 years before retiring. Don enjoyed traveling, being with his family and visiting with his many friends at the yearly class reunions that he would regularly attend. Don lived the past 13 years in Terra Bella with his wife of 38 years, Teresa, in a home that they built together tending to their animals and gardens. Don was preceded in death by his father Selwyn Bay Robinson, mother & stepfather Vera & Walter Reisbeck, & his beloved granddaughter Delaney Brice. He is survived by his wife Teresa, his children, Robin Brice (Rodney), John Robinson (Roni), and Richard Robinson (Michal), brothers Selwyn "Bud" Robinson and John Reisbeck, sister Lori Reisbeck Hinojos, 5 grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren, & numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Poor Richard's Pizza in Porterville on Aug. 17th at 12noon.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 12, 2019