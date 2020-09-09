Donna Willsie (Templeton), 82, passed away of natural causes on Sunday August 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully at home. Donna was born May 12, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Springville as a child where she grew up with five sisters and two brothers. She met her husband on the first day of high school at Porterville High and they have been inseparable ever since. They were married for over 65 years and had four children, twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She will be remembered always as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna is survived by her husband Curt (Gary) Willsie, daughter Janice Dobson; son Ricky Willsie; son Art Willsie (wife Debi); daughter Sherry Wofford (husband Billy), sister Fran Bass; sister Joan Mote; brother Bob Rowland. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Templeton and Bea Cooper, sisters Darlene McLelland, Jean Mendivil, Jerry Berry, and brother Cecil (Stormy) Rowland.

Donna will be memorialized on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12pm, Springville Veterans Memorial Building, 35944 Highway 190 in Springville, California. Reception to follow.

