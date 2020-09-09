1/1
Donna J. (Willsie) Templeton
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Willsie (Templeton), 82, passed away of natural causes on Sunday August 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she passed peacefully at home. Donna was born May 12, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Springville as a child where she grew up with five sisters and two brothers. She met her husband on the first day of high school at Porterville High and they have been inseparable ever since. They were married for over 65 years and had four children, twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She will be remembered always as a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Donna is survived by her husband Curt (Gary) Willsie, daughter Janice Dobson; son Ricky Willsie; son Art Willsie (wife Debi); daughter Sherry Wofford (husband Billy), sister Fran Bass; sister Joan Mote; brother Bob Rowland. Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Templeton and Bea Cooper, sisters Darlene McLelland, Jean Mendivil, Jerry Berry, and brother Cecil (Stormy) Rowland.
Donna will be memorialized on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12pm, Springville Veterans Memorial Building, 35944 Highway 190 in Springville, California. Reception to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved