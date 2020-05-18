Born Doris Jean Bowles on November 27th 1934, Doris Jean Ramirez, age 85, died peacefully at home in her beloved bed, surrounded by family on April 10th, 2020, in Fountain, Colorado.Doris is survived by her children; Katherine Wolf, Diane Ramirez, Dan Ramirez, Amanda Ramirez and Anthony Miller, her 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Eugene Bowles, her sister Phyllis Lane, and her husband Daniel M. Ramirez. Doris married Daniel M. Ramirez on December 9th, 1957. They spent 30+ wonderful years together before his death in 1989. She obtained her nursing degree and worked for Porterville State Hospital as a Med/Surg and Psych nurse for 30 years before retiring and moving to Colorado. She came out of retirement and worked at Cedar Springs Hospital as a psych nurse until the age of 75! Nursing defined her. Even in retirement she never said "I was a nurse". She always said with pride, "I AM a nurse". Doris hobbies were reading, shopping, and gambling. She was always a superb bargain shopper. She was saving her money for gambling. She loved gambling with her sister at Eagle Mountain Casino. Once she moved to Colorado she continued her love of shopping and gambled in Cripple Creek where she enjoyed the beautiful scenery of 'her' mountains. A private memorial will take place in Castle Pines Colorado on May 24th 2020 at 2pm. A small graveside memorial is scheduled for Doris on June 5th 2020 at 9:30am, at Porterville Hillcrest Cemetery, 1013 East Olive Avenue Porterville, California.

