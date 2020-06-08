Doris Lee (Thomason) Jackson, born to Beulah Irene (Parker) Thomason and James Alvin Thomason in El Reno, Oklahoma on February 17, 1930, donned her angel wings and flew away to Heaven to meet her maker on June 2, 2020. Though her family was not ready for this departure, she was. Our Mother, Grandma Dot, Aunt Dot, and friend was a very loving, caring and non-judgmental woman, to the Nth degree. To try to define her 90 year life in such a short space would be impossible. Having said that, she would (without a doubt), want to be remembered as a songwriter and singer as well as a woman of God. She would also want each and every family member and friend to hold memories of her close to their hearts and to visit them often.
Preceding her in passing from this life to the next were her parents; her husband, Weldon Jackson; her first husband, Charley Turnbough; her sister, Jessie McAnulty; brothers, Henry Thomason, B.J. Thomason, Dean Thomason, and Jimmy Thomason; sisters in-laws, Beatrice Thomason Griffith, Ruby Thomason, and Melvina Thomason; and brother- in-law, Bob McAnulty.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Turnbough and Jim Turnbough; daughters, Patricia Goranson, Amber Jackson and Missy Deutsch; daughter-in-law, Jerrilee Turnbough; son-in-law, Ed Deutsch; grandchildren, Dylan Doty, Danny Goranson, Patti Sarr, Miranda Turnbough Beyer, James Turnbough, Gary Turnbough, Robert Turnbough, Brittany Tafoya and Randall Casada; great grandchildren, Meghann Hoard, Brian Bartlett, Savannah Doty, Kinley Doty, Jorden Magalski, Garrett Callison, Kylie Goranson Wheelock, Cody Turnbough, Layla Beyer, Thor Turnbough, Katelyn Turnbough, Ameilia Turnbough and Emberlee Tafoya; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon DeMasters, Connie Elmore, Annette Guzman, Judy Tynes and Beulah Brown; and nephews, Tim Thomason, Kenneth Thomason, Benny Thomason and Bill Thomason.
Take a walk outside tonight and look towards Heaven, she will be the brightest star you see.
DORIS LEE
Farewell to our dear Mother
Farewell and God speed to you
You have a heart like no other
You are an Angel, it's true
From El Reno to Porterville
And all your life in between
Oh, the stories you could tell
From all you've done and seen
For all your ninety years
And throughout each season
Through the laughter and the tears You have loved without reason
You've always helped those in need With a hand, a prayer, a song
You have planted a mustard seed
In those you've loved among
So we celebrate and are proud
Of the woman we've always praised
In our minds no one will ever
Come close to the bar you raised
Private Services to be held. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park with her husband, Weldon Jackson.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Preceding her in passing from this life to the next were her parents; her husband, Weldon Jackson; her first husband, Charley Turnbough; her sister, Jessie McAnulty; brothers, Henry Thomason, B.J. Thomason, Dean Thomason, and Jimmy Thomason; sisters in-laws, Beatrice Thomason Griffith, Ruby Thomason, and Melvina Thomason; and brother- in-law, Bob McAnulty.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Turnbough and Jim Turnbough; daughters, Patricia Goranson, Amber Jackson and Missy Deutsch; daughter-in-law, Jerrilee Turnbough; son-in-law, Ed Deutsch; grandchildren, Dylan Doty, Danny Goranson, Patti Sarr, Miranda Turnbough Beyer, James Turnbough, Gary Turnbough, Robert Turnbough, Brittany Tafoya and Randall Casada; great grandchildren, Meghann Hoard, Brian Bartlett, Savannah Doty, Kinley Doty, Jorden Magalski, Garrett Callison, Kylie Goranson Wheelock, Cody Turnbough, Layla Beyer, Thor Turnbough, Katelyn Turnbough, Ameilia Turnbough and Emberlee Tafoya; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon DeMasters, Connie Elmore, Annette Guzman, Judy Tynes and Beulah Brown; and nephews, Tim Thomason, Kenneth Thomason, Benny Thomason and Bill Thomason.
Take a walk outside tonight and look towards Heaven, she will be the brightest star you see.
DORIS LEE
Farewell to our dear Mother
Farewell and God speed to you
You have a heart like no other
You are an Angel, it's true
From El Reno to Porterville
And all your life in between
Oh, the stories you could tell
From all you've done and seen
For all your ninety years
And throughout each season
Through the laughter and the tears You have loved without reason
You've always helped those in need With a hand, a prayer, a song
You have planted a mustard seed
In those you've loved among
So we celebrate and are proud
Of the woman we've always praised
In our minds no one will ever
Come close to the bar you raised
Private Services to be held. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park with her husband, Weldon Jackson.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.