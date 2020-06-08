Doris Lee (Thomason) Jackson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Lee (Thomason) Jackson, born to Beulah Irene (Parker) Thomason and James Alvin Thomason in El Reno, Oklahoma on February 17, 1930, donned her angel wings and flew away to Heaven to meet her maker on June 2, 2020. Though her family was not ready for this departure, she was. Our Mother, Grandma Dot, Aunt Dot, and friend was a very loving, caring and non-judgmental woman, to the Nth degree. To try to define her 90 year life in such a short space would be impossible. Having said that, she would (without a doubt), want to be remembered as a songwriter and singer as well as a woman of God. She would also want each and every family member and friend to hold memories of her close to their hearts and to visit them often.
Preceding her in passing from this life to the next were her parents; her husband, Weldon Jackson; her first husband, Charley Turnbough; her sister, Jessie McAnulty; brothers, Henry Thomason, B.J. Thomason, Dean Thomason, and Jimmy Thomason; sisters in-laws, Beatrice Thomason Griffith, Ruby Thomason, and Melvina Thomason; and brother- in-law, Bob McAnulty.
She is survived by her sons, Allen Turnbough and Jim Turnbough; daughters, Patricia Goranson, Amber Jackson and Missy Deutsch; daughter-in-law, Jerrilee Turnbough; son-in-law, Ed Deutsch; grandchildren, Dylan Doty, Danny Goranson, Patti Sarr, Miranda Turnbough Beyer, James Turnbough, Gary Turnbough, Robert Turnbough, Brittany Tafoya and Randall Casada; great­ grandchildren, Meghann Hoard, Brian Bartlett, Savannah Doty, Kinley Doty, Jorden Magalski, Garrett Callison, Kylie Goranson Wheelock, Cody Turnbough, Layla Beyer, Thor Turnbough, Katelyn Turnbough, Ameilia Turnbough and Emberlee Tafoya; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon DeMasters, Connie Elmore, Annette Guzman, Judy Tynes and Beulah Brown; and nephews, Tim Thomason, Kenneth Thomason, Benny Thomason and Bill Thomason.
Take a walk outside tonight and look towards Heaven, she will be the brightest star you see.

DORIS LEE
Farewell to our dear Mother
Farewell and God speed to you
You have a heart like no other
You are an Angel, it's true

From El Reno to Porterville
And all your life in between
Oh, the stories you could tell
From all you've done and seen

For all your ninety years
And throughout each season
Through the laughter and the tears You have loved without reason

You've always helped those in need With a hand, a prayer, a song
You have planted a mustard seed
In those you've loved among

So we celebrate and are proud
Of the woman we've always praised
In our minds no one will ever
Come close to the bar you raised

Private Services to be held. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park with her husband, Weldon Jackson.
To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved