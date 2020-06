Doris Lee (Thomason) Jackson, born to Beulah Irene (Parker) Thomason and James Alvin Thomason in El Reno, Oklahoma on February 17, 1930, donned her angel wings and flew away to Heaven to meet her maker on June 2, 2020. Though her family was not ready for this departure, she was. Our Mother, Grandma Dot, Aunt Dot, and friend was a very loving, caring and non-judgmental woman, to the Nth degree. To try to define her 90 year life in such a short space would be impossible. Having said that, she would (without a doubt), want to be remembered as a songwriter and singer as well as a woman of God. She would also want each and every family member and friend to hold memories of her close to their hearts and to visit them often.Preceding her in passing from this life to the next were her parents; her husband, Weldon Jackson; her first husband, Charley Turnbough; her sister, Jessie McAnulty; brothers, Henry Thomason, B.J. Thomason, Dean Thomason, and Jimmy Thomason; sisters in-laws, Beatrice Thomason Griffith, Ruby Thomason, and Melvina Thomason; and brother- in-law, Bob McAnulty.She is survived by her sons, Allen Turnbough and Jim Turnbough; daughters, Patricia Goranson, Amber Jackson and Missy Deutsch; daughter-in-law, Jerrilee Turnbough; son-in-law, Ed Deutsch; grandchildren, Dylan Doty, Danny Goranson, Patti Sarr, Miranda Turnbough Beyer, James Turnbough, Gary Turnbough, Robert Turnbough, Brittany Tafoya and Randall Casada; great­ grandchildren, Meghann Hoard, Brian Bartlett, Savannah Doty, Kinley Doty, Jorden Magalski, Garrett Callison, Kylie Goranson Wheelock, Cody Turnbough, Layla Beyer, Thor Turnbough, Katelyn Turnbough, Ameilia Turnbough and Emberlee Tafoya; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nieces, Sharon DeMasters, Connie Elmore, Annette Guzman, Judy Tynes and Beulah Brown; and nephews, Tim Thomason, Kenneth Thomason, Benny Thomason and Bill Thomason.Take a walk outside tonight and look towards Heaven, she will be the brightest star you see.DORIS LEEFarewell to our dear MotherFarewell and God speed to youYou have a heart like no otherYou are an Angel, it's trueFrom El Reno to PortervilleAnd all your life in betweenOh, the stories you could tellFrom all you've done and seenFor all your ninety yearsAnd throughout each seasonThrough the laughter and the tears You have loved without reasonYou've always helped those in need With a hand, a prayer, a songYou have planted a mustard seedIn those you've loved amongSo we celebrate and are proudOf the woman we've always praisedIn our minds no one will everCome close to the bar you raisedPrivate Services to be held. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park with her husband, Weldon Jackson.To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.