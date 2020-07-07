Doris Mae Garrett Leslie was born in Illinois to Cecil D. And Mildred M. (Davis) Garrett on April 5th, 1933. She, her sister, Patricia, and their parents moved to Culver City, CA in 1936, where they lived for ten years. In 1946, the Garrett family traveled to Porterville where they established a small farm on Ave. 146, in East Porterville. Doris attended Alta Vista School and it was there that she met the love of her life, Robert Leslie. They dated while going to Porterville High School, married in 1949, and started their family. Doris was very involved in her children's school and extra-curricular activities. She was a Cub Scout den leader, a charter member of the Alta Vista PTA, ran the school's snack bar for many years, chauffeured sports teams in her 10-passenger station wagon, and attended every band and choir concert. When her kids got to high school, she became a Porterville Panther Band supporter and attended occasional tours with the Fabulous Studio Band. Doris was also an avid gardener. She would successfully plant, grow, and harvest numerous vegetables and tend to her various fruit trees every year. Her small farm included beef, chickens, and pigs, but no milk cows because she disliked having to milk them when she was young. She was an incredible seamstress and sewed many clothes for her kids, later making quilts for everyone. Doris was predeceased by her parents, sister Pat, husband, Robert, and her son Sgt. First Class Tracy Glenn Leslie. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons Robert (Loretta), Edward, Andrew, Richard, and Kelly (Kareese), of Porterville and daughters Teresea Reed (Joe Tagle), Lisa (Randy) Martinez of Porterville, and Debra (Matt) Beer of North Dakota, 20 grandchildren and many great-and great-great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store