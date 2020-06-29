Dorothy Barringer passed away on June 21, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, California on Dec. 29 1932. Predeceased by her husband, Lee Barringer, on Sept. 13 1999. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia Scott (Edward) and Jodie Barringer Myers (Chuck); grandchildren Jessica Fowler (Ben), Zach Scott, Cassidy Myers and Julia Myers; and her great-grandson Henry Patton Fowler. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Max. She was full of sweetness, with several dashes of salt. She freely dispensed her advice and opinions, as only she could do. She was protective and proud of her family. Her unconditional love and unique brand of caring will be greatly missed. She was handy and creative and could "make a silk purse out of a sow's ear." She was an artist (oil painter), seamstress, gardener and voracious reader. She could quickly make a house a home with her special touches and improvisations. In her younger days, she enjoyed riding and showing Quarter Horses. She was terrible with numbers, but a great cook -- especially her chocolate chip cookies, enchiladas, macaroni salad and "stringy" pot roast. She enjoyed Country Western Music, especially Merle Haggard, and Elvis Presley. As is fitting, at the moment she passed, Elvis was singing Precious Lord, Take My Hand...and He did. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her name be given to a food bank or homeless shelter of your choice. Those types of charities were near and dear to her heart. A private family service will be held.



