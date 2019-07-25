Dorothy Ruth Bailey Cooper died unexpectedly at home on July 20th, 2019 in Porterville, California at the age of 85.

Dorothy was born on November 26th, 1933 in Cullman, Alabama. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 1936 and then Porterville in 1947. She graduated from Porterville High School in 1951. She met her then husband, Charles Merlin Cooper, while both were in the U.S. Navy. They had three children and were married for thirty years. Dorothy eventually went to Fresno State College and earned her Bachelor's Degree of Science with Honors. She became a registered nurse/supervisor and worked for many successful years at Porterville State Hospital. She also worked at Tulare District Hospital as well as other hospitals. She was a woman of many accomplishments and talents; Far too many to list here. Suffice it to say that anything Dorothy set her mind to, she would accomplish. She was a woman of high intellect. Dorothy worshiped at the Henderson Avenue Baptist Church in Porterville, California. The church provided her with much comfort and fellowship in her later years. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Patricia Cooper Alford of Houston, Texas and Alice Marie Foulk of Missouri; son, Charles Allen Cooper of Exeter, California; brother, James Bailey; five grandchildren, Amy Ayala, Tim Foulk, Ian Alford, Sarah Cooper, and Melissa Holtzmann; six great-grandchildren, Cole Pitts, Cooper Ayala, Dante Ayala, Makenzie Phillips, Devon Petty, and Katiya Hammond. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Wynelle Bailey; sister, Linda Bailey and brother, William Bailey. A Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville on Friday, July 26th, 2019 at 9:00 AM. All are welcome to any of the events to help celebrate Dorothy's life. The family would like to thank all the individuals who helped to make her later years easier and more enjoyable.

