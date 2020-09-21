1/1
Dortha Lawanda Beller
1933 - 2020
Dortha ("Mom", "Grandma Dot", "Friend") was born on 8/15/33 in Indianola Oklahoma. She moved to Porterville with her family when she was 10 years old. She left us for her reward with God on 9/8/20. She is survived by her children Dennis Townsend (Cece), Donnie Townsend (Valerie) and Denise McKervey (Ed), her grandkids Derek, Darrel and Drew Townsend, Hannah and Marissa McKervey, great grand kids Daxton, Deegan and Daley Townsend, two sisters Ellen Smith and Beth Nation. She was preceded in death by her parents Annie and Jesse White, her first husband Darwin Townsend, her second husband Noble Beeler, her son Duane Townsend, her daughter-in-law Patty Townsend, sisters Essie May White, Jessie Orosco, Bobbie Griffis and her brothers Beacher, Dallas and James White. She worked as a secretary at the Welfare Department and the Probation Department and later as a medical stenographer at the Porterville Developmental Center until she retired. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, traveling, all church activities and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Thank you for the witness of your life!

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
