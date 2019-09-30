|
Douglas Gene Jack son of Strathmore, Ca, age 87, passed away peacefully at his residence on the morning of September 10, 2019. Born in Headley, Texas on April 11, 1932, he attended Strathmore High School, entered into the United States Air Force, and was a Korean War Veteran. After discharge, he attended Porterville College, worked in many various professions during his life, and married Lois Marie Mauck on April 18, 1955. Gene was preceded in death by his wife Lois of 62 years on August 5, 2017; parents Tony & Mary; brothers Carl, Roy, Ray, Neil and Howard; and great-grandson Andrew. Gene is survived by sisters: Evelyn & T.J. Lowe, and Ruth Ruiz. Gene is also survived by two sons: Randy & Lynette Jackson, and Mark Jackson. Grandchildren: Jason, Luke & Rebecca Jackson, Amber & Tom Beasley, Shasta & Dakota Easley, and John Douglas (J.D.) & Christina Jackson. Great-grandchildren: Hannah, Ryan, Haley, Jionna, Landon & Troy Willis, Thomas & Marin Beasley, Aidan, and Journey & Anthony Easley. Lastly, Gene was blessed to welcome into this life through his great-granddaughter, Ryan, his great-great-grandchild, Clementine Singh. Interment for Gene and Lois will occur by family notice within a reasonable time, with full military honors, at Lindsay-Strathmore cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 28, 2019