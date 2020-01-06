|
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at California Hot Springs Resort January 11th at 11 AM. Duane passed away on November 23rd leaving behind 5 generations, his wife Dolores and 3 children, Sherri Bennett, Ronnie Fitterer and Terry App along with 3 Granddaughters, Amy Aguilera, Shelly Beck & Ashly McConn. He is also survived by 8 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandson. Duane was born in North Dakota and is survived by 8 sisters and brothers. He spent the majority of his life ranching and lived in this community for 67 years. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Please join the family for a celebration of his 88 years and share your memories. Cards can be sent to: Dolores Fitterer, Rt. 4 Box 198, Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 4, 2020