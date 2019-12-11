|
Duane "Dewey" Sommerfeld, passed away peacefully, on November 23, 2019 at the age of 82 surrounded by his family. Dewey will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 59 years Jordy, a brother Dennis (Wanda) of Dawson MN, sister Bonnie Miller of Dawson, MN, son Dan (Leslie) Sommerfeld of Gig Harbor, WA, and daughter Darla (Larry) of San Diego, CA: as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a proud and devoted grandfather to grandchildren Jarred (26), and Victoria (23) Berkel. He is preceded in death by sister-in-law LaVonne McElroy, and brother-in-laws George Miller and Richard Paulson. Dewey was born at home in Canby Minnesota the youngest of three children. He graduated from Dawson High School, Dawson MN in 1955. After graduation he joined and served in the Navy from 1955 – 1958. He received his degree in Business Management from Minneapolis Business College. In 1960 he began his 37+ year career at Jostens. In 1965 he and Jordy moved to Porterville, CA with Jostens to open a new manufacturing plant. He finished his career as the General Manager for Jostens. Dewey volunteered his time at the Porterville Sheltered workshop, served on the Porterville planning commission, was a long-time member of the Exchange Club, the American Legion, and he was also a very active member and served on the Trinity Lutheran Church council for many years. Dewey and Jordy lived in Porterville for 50 years before moving to Sun City West, AZ in 2015. A Celebration of Dewey's life will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Sun City West AZ on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow in the Social Hall. Memorial donations in memory of Dewey can be made to one of the following: Lord of Life Lutheran Church endowment fund, you can donate online at www.lolaz.org or by check at Lord of Life Lutheran Church 13724 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City West, AZ 85375 or donate at www.cancer.org (). www.lolaz.org
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019