Duane Townsend
1953 - 2020
Duane was born in Porterville on November 18th, 1953. Duane was a lifelong resident of Porterville and the surrounding areas.
He loved spending time with family and friends playing music, hunting, and fishing. He always enjoyed traveling especially through New Mexico and Texas where he spent a lot of his childhood visiting family. Duane rode his Harley with the Patriot Guard Riders in parades as well as funeral processions and was a big supporter of our armed forces. He also loved camping in the mountains and taking his Jeep on off roading trips to the desert and Pismo dunes. He is survived by his mother Dortha Beeler, his two younger brothers Dennis and Donnie Townsend. As well as his "favorite" little sister Denise McKervey. He is also survived by his son Derek and grandchildren Gavin, Daley, Deegan, and Daxton. As well as his son Darrel, his fiance Cher, and grandchildren Trevor and Lizzie Grant. He is preceded in death by his father Darwin Townsend and stepfather Noble Beeler as well as his wife of 44 years Patty Townsend. He left this world on March 28th, 2020, and is now reunited with Patty in paradise. A celebration of life is scheduled for June 27th at 11:00 A.M. at the Porterville Church of Christ. Anyone with a motorcycle, 4wd, or classic car is encouraged to bring them.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
