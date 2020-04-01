|
Earlene Newton, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Porterville, California. She was Born on March 31, 1934, in Noyes, MN. She was 85. Earlene was the youngest of 4 children, at the age of 18 "Lindy" joined the Navy and was assigned to an air transport squadron, serving the Pacific Theater. While in the Navy, she met her future husband, W.A. Newton and made their home in Terra Bella, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, W.A. Newton; and her son, Kenneth Newton. She is survived by her son, Bret Newton and many friends and relatives. Per her wishes, no services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 1, 2020