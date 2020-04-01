Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Earlene Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earlene Newton


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earlene Newton Obituary
Earlene Newton, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Porterville, California. She was Born on March 31, 1934, in Noyes, MN. She was 85. Earlene was the youngest of 4 children, at the age of 18 "Lindy" joined the Navy and was assigned to an air transport squadron, serving the Pacific Theater. While in the Navy, she met her future husband, W.A. Newton and made their home in Terra Bella, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, W.A. Newton; and her son, Kenneth Newton. She is survived by her son, Bret Newton and many friends and relatives. Per her wishes, no services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -