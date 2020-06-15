Edward H. Hood, 86 of Porterville, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was the owner of Jeff Hood used cars and a private pilot. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward J. Hood. He is survived by his wife Linda and daughters Sherry Hood, Atascadero; Susan Lopez, Halcyon; Karen Perkins, Arlington Texas; Tiffany Rush and April Olmos both of Porterville. One sister, Glenda Smart of Porterville and numerous grandchildren. Services will be conducted by Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Graveside service will be at Vandalia Cemetery on Friday, June 26 at 9 AM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store