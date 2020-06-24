In loving memory of Edward Harley Hood who passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2020 in Visalia, California.

Edward was born in Havana, Arkansas on November 16, 1933 to Jeff and Laura Hood. The family moved to California when he was a child. Ed lived and laid down roots in Porterville where he raised his family. Edward was the owner of Jeff Hood Used Cars. He worked diligently as a business owner with a deep sense of dedication to his customers. He had true compassion for others; Ed would take trade-ins on various collectibles as down payments so his customers could continue to commute to and from work. He loved selling cars and loved keeping his customers happy. Edward had a fun, energetic and loving personality. He was a pilot who loved making everyone feel special as he offered sky rides on any Sunday. Ed was so playful and passionate about having fun he would let his excited co pilots guide the plane. He was also active at the Porterville Airport Association. Edward loved flying, fishing, traveling, family and friends. His warm smile, witty sense of humor and kindness to others will be missed by all who walked through his life. He is survived by his wife Linda Hood; daughters Sherry Hood, Atascadero, CA; Susan Lopez, Halcyon, CA; Karen Perkins, Arlington, TX, sister Glenda Smart of Porterville and 2 step daughters Tiffany Rush and April Olmos both of Porterville. He had 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Edward Jeffery Hood.

There will be a celebration of life at His House Fellowship, 91 North Prospect, Porterville, CA on June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

