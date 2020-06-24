Edward Harley Hood
1933 - 2020
In loving memory of Edward Harley Hood who passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 9, 2020 in Visalia, California.
Edward was born in Havana, Arkansas on November 16, 1933 to Jeff and Laura Hood. The family moved to California when he was a child. Ed lived and laid down roots in Porterville where he raised his family. Edward was the owner of Jeff Hood Used Cars. He worked diligently as a business owner with a deep sense of dedication to his customers. He had true compassion for others; Ed would take trade-ins on various collectibles as down payments so his customers could continue to commute to and from work. He loved selling cars and loved keeping his customers happy. Edward had a fun, energetic and loving personality. He was a pilot who loved making everyone feel special as he offered sky rides on any Sunday. Ed was so playful and passionate about having fun he would let his excited co pilots guide the plane. He was also active at the Porterville Airport Association. Edward loved flying, fishing, traveling, family and friends. His warm smile, witty sense of humor and kindness to others will be missed by all who walked through his life. He is survived by his wife Linda Hood; daughters Sherry Hood, Atascadero, CA; Susan Lopez, Halcyon, CA; Karen Perkins, Arlington, TX, sister Glenda Smart of Porterville and 2 step daughters Tiffany Rush and April Olmos both of Porterville. He had 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Edward Jeffery Hood.
There will be a celebration of life at His House Fellowship, 91 North Prospect, Porterville, CA on June 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Vandalia Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
June 23, 2020
Ed was a dear person. He was filled with enthusiasm and had a great sense of humor. He was a kind man, always willing to lend a helping hand. His smile and laugh and enthusiasm for life and those big hugs are lovely memories of Ed that I will carry with me. My love, sympathy and condolences to Linda, Tiffany, April and family. Farewell to a lovely person. He will be missed. Rest In Peace dear Ed.
Lynda Weinstein
Friend
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
