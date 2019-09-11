Home

PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
Edward "Poops" Hunter


1999 - 2019
Edward "Poops" Hunter Obituary
Poops, a member of the Tule River Indian Reservation, went to be with his mother, Leslie Eve Arias on Sept. 7, 2019. He was born on June 26, 1999 in Porterville, Ca. Poops graduated from Citrus High School in 2017. Growing up Poops loved to ride quads, game it, and hang out with family and friends. He enjoyed music and loved his car and his dog Harley. He is preceded in death by his mother, Leslie Arias. He leaves behind his Gram & Gramps, his dad, a sister, brothers, many aunts & uncles and a lot of cousins & friends. Poops is loved by many and will be missed forever. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 2:00 pm, at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center. An escort to the Tule River Indian Reservation will begin at 4:00 pm. Rosary will be held Thursday Sept. 12 at 6:00 pm at Mater Dolorosa Mission on the Tule River Indian Reservation. Mass will be on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 am at Mater Dolorosa Mission, internment to follow at Lower Cemetery.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Sept. 12, 2019
