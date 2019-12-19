Home

Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Edward James Phillips


1941 - 2019
Edward James Phillips Obituary
Edward James Phillips of Porterville, CA was born on December 3, 1941 in Tulare CA. He passed away on December 9, 2019 at age 78, in Porterville, CA with his family by his side. Ed worked with the California Department of Forestry for 32 years, retired, then began a new adventure with his wife Claudia in ranching, and opening 3 businesses; Pizza factory, Cherry Tree Catering, and Dickeys Barbecue Pit, before retiring again. He is survived by his brothers Chuck Phillips (Randi), and Mike Jacobs (Yvonne), his children Monica Tinker (Dennis), Annette Schroen (Mark) and Weston Phillips (Kelly), along with 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Claudia Phillips, and his parents Clarence and Lillie Jacobs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 21, 2019 at ll:00 am at Myers Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at The Porterville Fair Grounds.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 19, 2019
