"--We are of good courage, I say, and prefer to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord."
2 Corinthians 5:8
These are words that we Sizemores have lived by for as long as I can remember, and on September 17, 2019, at age 91, Dad went home to be with Jesus. Edward "Ed" Sizemore was born on January 30, 1928, in Hartford, Arkansas to Marshall Guy Sisemore and Goldie Levina (Allen) Sisemore. They moved west when Dad was three years old, and he spent his formative years between Los Angeles, CA, and Northern Arizona. During WWII, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served primarily in the Pacific until the end of the war, and was honorably discharged in 1946. After the war, Ed ultimately returned to Los Angeles, where he enrolled at LIFE Bible College, where he met and married the love of his life-- Roberta Samples. I know she was the love of his life, because on our many hunting trips together, he never failed to remind me of the fact that my mother was the best thing that ever happened to him. Shortly thereafter, Dad graduated from LIFE as an ordained minister of the Gospel.Though Ed didn't pastor a church, he never stopped preaching the Word of God, whether in his Sunday school class or on a one-to-one basis. In 1957, Ed went to work as a deputy sheriff in Ventura County and worked his way up to the rank of Sergeant in the juvenile division. In 1961, he moved to the District Attorney's office as an investigator, rising to the position of Chief Investigator, from which he retired in 1977. In his retirement, Ed taught school in Porterville Unified for several years, until he retired again, this time to his various per-occupations-- hunting, fishing, golf, and Bible studies. Ed is survived by his wife Roberta, son Mark (Terylin) Sizemore, daughters Susan (Gary) Carlson, and Rebecca (Marty) Smith, and sister Virginia Anderson. Ed also leaves behind nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with more on the way.
We love you Dad-- see you soon.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 5, 2019