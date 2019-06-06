Home

Edward (Eddie) Louis Taylor II passed away on May 19th, 2019 at age 70 in Santa Barbara, California. Born and raised in Porterville California, Eddie was a polymath and a true Renaissance man: a college professor in Philosophy, an ordained minister, a musician (drummer/singer) and a loving father. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Fresno State University with a B.A. in Philosophy, an M.A. at Fuller Theological Seminary and went on to pursue a PhD at UC Santa Barbara in Philosophy, specializing in ethics and Judeo-Christian philosophy. Eddie was a beloved teacher at UC Santa Barbara, Kern Community College, Porterville College and San Diego Community College. He was also an artist and a sculptor. He is survived by his son Edward Louis Taylor III (age 50) and his beautiful daughter-in-law (Michelle Newberry-Taylor) who still considers him to be a metaphysical hero. Eddie was also a pilot and his father was a pilot before him flying out of the Porterville Airport. Per his wishes, a celebration of life will be held for him at the Porterville Airport on June 8th 2019 at 4pm. For details, please contact Eddie Taylor at 619-886-7461.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 6, 2019
