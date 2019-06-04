Home

Edward S. Flory Obituary
Edward S. Flory was born on November 13, 1924 to Mildred and Edward W. Flory in Porterville. Ed graduated from Rockford Elementary School in 1938, Porterville High School in 1942 and the University of Southern California in 1949. Ed served in WWII in Europe in the 4th Armored Division and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Ed was a Past Commander of American Legion Post 20 and was a member for 74 years. Ed was Chairman of the Veterans Day Parade for the past 46 years and has been on the committee for 57 years. Ed was instrumental in keeping the Porterville Homecoming Queen Pageant going since 1948. Ed was on the Board of Directors of the Porterville Memorial District for 28 years. Ed was a member of the Rockford Elementary School Board for 57 years. Ed won two Golden Apple awards for his service on the school board. Ed was responsible for small flags that are placed on the graves of veterans that are buried at Hillcrest Vandalia and Saint Anne's cemeteries since its inception.
Ed has worked with the Avenue of Flags for Memorial Day since its inception. Ed was also on the Flag Day committee with the Elks Club and was instrumental in the event for many years. Ed followed in his father's footsteps and worked for the Veterans in the Porterville area, as well as promoted the City of Porterville. To sign Edward online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257
Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 4, 2019
