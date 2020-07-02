Edward (Butch) was born in Fresno, Ca. to parents Edward and Lydia Vartanian. He attended Wishon Elementary, Sierra Junior High, and graduated from McLane High School in Fresno. As a young boy he grew up with a love of the outdoors and sports. In high school he excelled in track and field and gained recognition for his ability in the Shot Put category. In summer months if he wasn't golfing at the local Airways Golf Course he was either playing sports with friends, or enjoying many family vacations in Dinkey Creek, Ca. He could be found waist deep in streams fishing for hours, sliding down the rocks of waterfalls, enjoying outdoor movies, treats at the local cafe or enjoying campfires with roasted hot dogs and smores. There was drive-in movies, fireworks on the 4th of July (his favorite), trips to Disneyland, local football games and holiday dinners at grandma's house where he enjoyed all her Armenian delicacies. Edward worked various jobs for the family business (Pabco Paint Company), but later his education and training in the medical field acquired him employment with the State of California at the Porterville Developmental Center for thirty-four years. He was a Psychiatric Technician and later became the CAPT (California Association for Psychiatric Technicians) union president for the Porterville Division. Because of his fair and professional work ethic, his tenure as union president was highly respected. As his retirement years approached, all his hard work and perseverance through the years offered him and his loving wife Linda the opportunity to buy land in Arkansas and have a home built. They became valued members of the Yocana Baptist Church, where Edward assisted the pastor with prison ministry and also sang in the church. Edward had a soft heart, was a devoted friend and a generous and loving person you could always count on. He gave to the less fortunate, always had a kind word of support to share, and thought of others before himself. He loved to tease others with his quick wit and was a blessing to be around. He will be greatly missed, but we know he's at peace now in the presence of his risen savior. Edward is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Sarah Aldredge and husband Dan of Cranford, NJ., sisters Jo Jones and Linda Wales of Mount Vernon, Wa., six grandchildren and his cherished furry friends. He was preceded in death by parents Edward and Lydia, step daughter Melissa Della Wallace, and ten half brothers and sisters of the Smith family. Remembrances or donations in his memory can be sent to the Cancer Society
or the Yocana Baptist Church, at 119 Polk Rd. 72, Mena, AR. 71953.