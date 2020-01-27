|
|
Elaine Paula Scharfer Sherman Visalia Former Porterville and current Visalia resident She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 21, 1927 and was raised there until the age of twelve when she moved to California where she completed her schooling and received her professional teaching credentials. She taught many years at Woodville Elementary School where she inspired her students to succeed in their lives. She passed away quietly at Casa Grande Care Facility in Visalia on January 15, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Survivors include her daughter Diane Sherman of Los Angeles, CA She was predeceased by her parents and one daughter Candy. Graveside services to be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2pm Woodville District Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service 10am to 12 noon at Smith Family Chapel, 505 East Pine Street, Exeter. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel. Condolences; www.smithfamilychapel.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Jan. 25, 2020