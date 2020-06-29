Eliberto D. Bustamante
Eliberto D. Bustamante was born in El Sauz, Sonora, Mexico and was a Porterville resident for 36 years. He was a farm laborer, employed by Golden State Grapes Inc. He attended Primera Iglesia Hispana A.D. Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe M. Bustamante of Porterville; three sons, Nino Anaya and Cheyo Anaya, both of Porterville and Heriberto Bustamante of Obregon, Sonora, Mexico; three daughters, Maria Senoran of Porterville, Lupita Bustamante of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and Yessenia Flores of Bakersfield; mother, Maria Lourdes Bustamante; three brothers and three sisters, all from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico; Also, 16 grandchildren and one great child; and several nieces and nephews. Eliberto's Services are as followed at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: The viewing is on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with an evening service at 6:00 p.m. The Funeral service is on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., followed immediately to Hillcrest Memorial Park for internment. To sign Eliberto D. Bustamante's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
