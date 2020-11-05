Ella Fay Slaten, 84 of Porterville, went to be with our Lord and Savior November 1, 2020. With her family by her side.

She was born May 29, 1936 in Independence, MO to the late Marion and Lois Hodge. She completed high school in July of 2015, receiving her diploma at the age of 79.

She was married to the late Daymond Slaten in 1953 and lived in Porterville where they raised 5 children together. She is survived by her son, Daymond Slaten, Jr, Daughters; Ava Becerra (Joe Becerra), Teresa Slaten, Lisa Curtis (Don Curtis), Sharon Becerra (Pete Becerra) and surrogate daughter Kelly Kestner, She had seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, one brother LeRoy Hodge and many nieces and nephews

Ella was very involved in church; she loved to sing and play her guitar. She also played autoharp She was a faithful prayer warrior. She taught children's church and ran the nursery. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren. She managed rental property with her husband for many years and continued after he passed. She liked to go camping with her family, she loved the holidays.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of thirty-five years, Daymond Slaten, Her parents Marion and Lois Hodge, a sister, Della Hood, brothers; Harold Hodge, Victor Hodge, Alvis Hodge and Richard Hodge, and grandchildren Virginia Bratcher and Zack Becerra.

