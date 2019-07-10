Resources More Obituaries for Ellen Noble Nichols Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellen (Woody) Noble Nichols

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Ellen Woody Noble Nichols' cherished life of community, culture, and connection with family and friends has come to a close. She left us following a short hospitalization in Fresno at the age of 83. Mary Ellen Woody was born in Strathmore in 1935, and named after her Grandma Wilson. Parents Wade and Allie Woody and older brother Alton had a farm on Ave. 200 west of the Lindsay Church of the Brethren. They grew olives, peaches and a little cotton. Ellen spent her childhood in this area known as Prairie Center, and attended Prairie Center School until 6th grade when it was merged into Sunnyside School. Her childhood was spent with 4H activities and piano lessons and friends within her small rural community. The group from Sunnyside School went to Strathmore High School, where Ellen did well in her classes and earned California Scholarship Federation lifetime honors. She also edited their yearbook Pleiades. It was in high school that some of Ellen's friends thought that a boy named Bill Noble at PHS might make a good date for Ellen and they would later marry. Some of the adults in the Strathmore area, particularly Greta Stewart, saw that Ellen might do well in a college setting and she was accepted at Mills College. She went for 2 years, finishing up her bachelor's degree at Fresno State in Home Economics because she and Bill Noble married in 1955. She gave birth to Steve Noble and they moved Porterville. Andy and David were born into the family, and Ellen was busy with 4-H activities, Neptunites swim team, substitute teaching, Congregational Church social activities and 3 noisy boys. Later Ellen kept the business books for the traditional full-service gas station they opened on Henderson Ave. and played piano to accompany school choirs The social changes of the early 1970's changed Bill and Ellen Noble. They separated in 1973 and later divorced. Ellen got a job as a bookkeeper at Precision Brake and Wheel where she would work for many years. She also met DMV driving examiner Doug Nichols, and they were married in 1979 until Doug's death in 2005. Doug and Ellen enjoyed Dixieland jazz, Ford Mustangs, and traveled together. During this time Ellen enjoyed playing for Barn Theater musicals, her favorite being "Nunsense". Following her retirement from PBW, Ellen enjoyed playing even more music for the community. She accompanied Bartlett, Belleview, Los Robles, and Sequoia schools, volunteered to play music for Valley Adult Day Services clients, and the occasional church service. She was also an involved grandma for 6 grandchildren, attending plays, concerts, and sporting events too numerous to count. She also served on the Library Commission, became involved with the California Native Plant Society and the Nature Conservancy.

There will be a memorial service for Ellen Noble Nichols on Friday, July 12, 11:00 a.m. at the Porterville Congregational Church. She is survived by her 3 sons Steve (Denise) Noble, Andy (Jeanni) Noble Buzzelli, and David (Tracy) Noble. She was preceded in death by parents Wade and Allie and brother Alton. In remembrance of Ellen's love of natural wildflowers over cut flowers, the family asks any donations be directed to the Tule River Parkway Association, The Barn Theater, or Valley Adult Day Services. Published in The Porterville Recorder from July 10 to July 11, 2019