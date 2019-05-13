Elmo Earl Yancy was born in Gadsden, AZ on April 16, 1923 by his parents A J and Ethel Morgan Yancy. He graduated from Waukena CA Grammar School in 1937. He graduated from Corcoran CA High School in 1941. Earl served in the US Army during from 1943 to 1946, serving in the European Theatre. He was issued the CA Certified Public Accounting License in 1959. His highest degree was Masters in Public Administration. He worked for various cities in California and retired as Director of Finance for the City of Porterville in 1982. He operated a small CPA practice in Porterville from 1982 to 1999. His first wife was Betty Lea Doris from 1946 to 1960. His current wife Mary Jo Yancy predeceased him July 7, 2017 as did one son Keith Jay Yancy on September 1, 2016. Surviving children are Kenneth Earl Yancy, Vicki Diane Yancy Young, Julie Ann Yancy Moody and Todd Joseph Yancy as well as 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Earl passed away on April 25, 2019 and will be cremated with his ashes placed in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville. Date of service to be determined. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 11, 2019