After an eight year battle with cancer, fought with great courage and determination, Emma died peacefully on March 14, 2019 with loved ones at her side. She was 74. Emma was born August 20, 1944 in Porterville to Ruben and Esperanza Gomez. She lived her entire life in Porterville, working as a hairdresser for over 50 years and making many friends in the process. She had a deep love for God and his Word and was never ashamed to say so. She will be sorely missed. Emma is survived by her mother, Esperanza Marquez of Porterville, whom she dearly loved, one sister, Priscilla Lau of El Sobrante, CA., two brothers, Ruben Gomez of Long Beach, CA., and Roy Bradford of Porterville and nephews Taylor Platt Gomez of Long Beach and Kyler Tabor of Santa Barbara.The family would like to thank Dr. Jasvir Sidhu for his compassionate care of her, the staff of Sierra View Hospital for answering our endless questions and a very special thanks to Norma Bunch and Sandy Powell for the endless time and resources they gave in driving Emma to her doctor appointments. Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, located at 2005 W. Olive Avenue Porterville, CA. To sign Emma's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue Porterville, CA 93257. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary