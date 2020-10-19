Emma Wendland was born in Samara, Russia on September 1, 1920 to Herman and Willhelmina (nee Schock) Bittner. She became a child of God and confirmed her faith in the Lutheran Church. Emma was called to her heavenly home October 6, 2020.
Emma Grew up in the Ukraine where she met Julius Wendland, They were married on May 28, 1939. Through many trials and much tribulation the family came to the United States in 1951 and moved to the Porterville area in 1954. Emma and Julius had 3 children; Albert, Adolf and Lydia; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Emma enjoyed her church and friends at Zion Lutheran in Terra Bella. She was well known in her neighborhood for her plants, yard sales and friendliness. Many of her plants may be growing in someone's yard today.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Julius, her son Albert, her parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her son Adolf, his wife Lynda; her daughter Lydia, her husband Jack; her daughter in law Sandra; her 8 grandchildren, her 12 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. For everyone's safety, please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 23631 Ave. 94, Terra Bella, CA 9327, or to your favorite charity
. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.