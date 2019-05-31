Home

Enrique "Rick" Galvan Obituary
Rick was born in Plainview, Texas on July 15, 1954 and lived in Porterville since he was 12 years old. Rick was educated in Porterville and graduated from Monache High School in 1973. He was a hardresser and loved his job. Rick moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2018 and passed away May 22, 2019. Rick is survived by his brothers and sisters: Mary Galvan of San Jose; Francis Mendez of Porterville; Lucy Hernandez of Porterville; Arturo Flores of Salem. OR.; Rosa Galvan of Las Vegas, NV; Johnny Galvan of Las Vegas NV; and Rudy Galvan of Porterville. Rick has many nephews, nieces and cousins in Porterville, Ca, Oregon, Arizona and Texas who he loved a lot.
Service for Rick are pending at this time.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 31, 2019
