Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Galvan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique "Rick" Galvan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrique "Rick" Galvan Obituary
Graveside sevices will be held at St. Anne's Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:30pm. Rick, a local hairstylist passed away in Las Vegas on May 22nd. He loved life and especially enjoyed organizing bus trips to the L.A. garment district, getting together with family and friends, listening to music and always cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a wonderful and caring son, brother, uncle, nino, compadre and friend. Rick was loved by many and will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in his honor to the 1-800-DIABETES or www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.