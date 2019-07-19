|
Graveside sevices will be held at St. Anne's Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 12:30pm. Rick, a local hairstylist passed away in Las Vegas on May 22nd. He loved life and especially enjoyed organizing bus trips to the L.A. garment district, getting together with family and friends, listening to music and always cheering for the Dallas Cowboys. He was a wonderful and caring son, brother, uncle, nino, compadre and friend. Rick was loved by many and will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in his honor to the 1-800-DIABETES or www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 17, 2019