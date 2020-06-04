Epifania Alvarez Perez of Porterville Ca, entered the Pearly gates of heaven on May 21, 2020. She was born in Pharr Texas on January 5, 1948. She is survived by her sisters, Sylvia Zuniga, Andrea Luna, Ellen Vidana, Yolanda Martinez and Dorthey Garcia; brother Johnny Perez; her God given children; Louie, Elijah, Brittney Perez, Victoria Luna; ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Eulogio and Elena Perez; brothers Alonzo and Louie Perez. Services will be held Friday June 5, 2020 at 10:00 to 11:00 am at Gospel Lighthouse. Limited Private family services will follow due to Covid 19. She was a wonderful mighty woman of god. We love you, and we will see you again.

