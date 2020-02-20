|
Eric Alan Skiff left this world, taking his memories with him, on February 17, 2020, age 60. He was born April 17, 1959 to Russell Alton and Dolores Teresa Skiff in Whittier, CA. In 1976 the family relocated to Visalia, CA where he graduated from Mount Whitney High School. He later attended the College of the Sequoias, Reedley College, San Diego State University, and Fresno State University, earning his Bachelor's degree in Criminal Law. Eric met his wife Dena (Chavez) on a blind date at The Depot restaurant in Visalia. They were married within 3 months and began their nearly 35 years together. Along the way they welcomed 5 children. Eric never missed a birthday or anniversary. The giving of his time to those he loved was his greatest joy. Eric is survived by his wife Dena, children Eric Alton, Katherine (De Boor), Craig, Nicholas, and Jason, son-in-law Jason De Boor and two grandchildren, Jeremy De Boor and Allison De Boor. He is also survived by his brother Russell James Skiff, sisters Sandra Vance and Rebecca Dias as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Mayo, Dr. Andrea Espinosa, Dr. Nirupama Vemuri and their staff along with the staff of Sierra Valley Dialysis Center and Sierra Valley Rehab Center for caring for Eric. He wasn't always an easy and agreeable patient. But each of you treated him as family. We are greatly appreciative for that.
At his request there will be no formal services. A gathering to share and remember Eric's life will be hosted by the family at Porterville Best Western from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday February 22, 2020. Interment to be private. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 20, 2020