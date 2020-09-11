1/1
Ernest Arnold Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest Arnold Casey passed away on August 24, 2020 in Lindsay Ca.
He is preceded in death by his older brother, John Milan of Porterville and his mother, Katherine Kendrew of Santa Maria, Ca.
He is survived by his daughter, Anna Casey and  four grandchildren all of Visalia Ca., his sister Laura Pence of Porterville and many nephews, nieces, many friends and faithfully and carefully by his caregiver Joanna Shaw.
He was involved  with his church and with the community of Lindsay.
Services will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 10AM at The Lindsay Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved