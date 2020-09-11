Earnest Arnold Casey passed away on August 24, 2020 in Lindsay Ca.

He is preceded in death by his older brother, John Milan of Porterville and his mother, Katherine Kendrew of Santa Maria, Ca.

He is survived by his daughter, Anna Casey and four grandchildren all of Visalia Ca., his sister Laura Pence of Porterville and many nephews, nieces, many friends and faithfully and carefully by his caregiver Joanna Shaw.

He was involved with his church and with the community of Lindsay.

Services will be held on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 10AM at The Lindsay Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store