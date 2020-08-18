Mrs. Ernestine Cervantes "Tina", daughter of the late Manuel & Maggie Gaytan was born May 1. 1956 in Tulare Ca. Tina resided in Porterville all her life, where she attended the public schools in the area. In high school she participated in the famed Porterville Panther Band where she was a member of the drill team. Tina was always the life of the party. Her infectious smile and laughter will always be remembered. She was an avid movie collector and enjoyed watching cartoons. She was loved by many, and as a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, August 14, 2020 at home in Porterville California surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Gaytan (1978), Father Manuel Gaytan (2000), Mother Maggie Gaytan (2002), and Brother-in-Law Genaro Gonzales (2016)Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Angel Cordoba (Mary Helen) and Felicia Nunez (Gilbert) of Porterville California, Mary "Georgia" Arredondo (Hector) of Bakersfield California, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sisters Debra "Debbie" Perez, (Raul), Bettylou Gonzales of Bakersfield California. A host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville 248 North E Street Porterville CA 93257 is in charge of arrangements. Service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. At Myers Woman's Club across the street from Myers Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store