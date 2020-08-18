1/1
Ernestine Cervantes
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ernestine Cervantes "Tina", daughter of the late Manuel & Maggie Gaytan was born May 1. 1956 in Tulare Ca. Tina resided in Porterville all her life, where she attended the public schools in the area. In high school she participated in the famed Porterville Panther Band where she was a member of the drill team. Tina was always the life of the party. Her infectious smile and laughter will always be remembered. She was an avid movie collector and enjoyed watching cartoons. She was loved by many, and as a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, August 14, 2020 at home in Porterville California surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Gaytan (1978), Father Manuel Gaytan (2000), Mother Maggie Gaytan (2002), and Brother-in-Law Genaro Gonzales (2016)Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Angel Cordoba (Mary Helen) and Felicia Nunez (Gilbert) of Porterville California, Mary "Georgia" Arredondo (Hector) of Bakersfield California, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; sisters Debra "Debbie" Perez, (Raul), Bettylou Gonzales of Bakersfield California. A host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville 248 North E Street Porterville CA 93257 is in charge of arrangements. Service will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. At Myers Woman's Club across the street from Myers Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved