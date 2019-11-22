|
Esteban Jose Aranda, age 58 of Porterville, Ca, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cristóbal and Concepcion Aranda, 1 brother David Aranda and his Mother-in-Law Aurora Vasquez. He is survived by his loving wife Yolanda Vasquez; six brothers, Federico, Juan, Sergio, Alejandro and Pedro Aranda; three sisters; Angela Flores, Concepcion Aranda and Rose Aranda. As well as many nieces and nephews. Esteban was also known to some as "Steve" was born in Mexico, earlier in life Esteban had lived in Los Angeles. Later years had relocated to Fresno where he worked as a warehouse manager for Valprint. It was the year 2000, in Fresno that he met his wife Yolanda. By 2002, both decided to relocate to Porterville making this their home for seventeen years. During those seventeen years Esteban became employed with Wal-Mart Distribution Center, as an Asset Protection Associate for seventeen years. Being a man of great strength and dedicated to his employer, he had only stopped working two months before his passing. Esteban was loved by all whom he had come in contact with, many remember his big smile. As his wife Yolanda called his smile the "Chester Cheese Smile". Many will remember his love for politics and being active in Virginia Gurrola's campaign and his deep appreciation for saving the environment. Among his other hobbies was listening to his favorite band the Eagles, watching his beloved Oakland Raiders. As well as loving his dogs Diego, Sacccatines, Snoopy, Tinkerbell, Lady Snow and cats Khalessi, Bud light and Gia. Esteban's family will greatly miss his presence at their Friday pizza nights, that big smile at family gatherings. His loss was sudden and will take time to heal our hearts. We would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Kaweah Delta Hospital. Special thank you to his three nieces, Marie Vasquez, Carrie Tucker and Jessica Vasquez-Alvarado for being there to care for him and standing by his wife Yolanda side during this difficult time. As well as all the love and support from family and friends. Services will be held for Esteban on Monday November 25th, 2019 at Porterville Funeral and Cremation. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, following to Hillcrest Cemetery at 12:00 pm for burial.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 22, 2019