|
|
Estela Higareda, (87), passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 in Porterville, CA, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico and raised on her family ranch in El Tunal. Estela, also known as "Mami," always gave of her true self. Her curiosity and empathy for people lead many to instantly take a liking to her and to be forever touched. She is survived by her 5 sons and their spouses: Raul Silva, Agustin Higareda and Nina Jimenez, Noe Higareda, Israel and Renee Higareda, Juan Higareda; and 3 daughters and their spouses: Irma and Danny Sanchez, Veronica Higareda and Iker Izagirre, Laura Higareda and Tim Chapa; and 16 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Agustin Higareda and their daughter, Dora Elia Higareda, and her stepson Francisco "Pancho" Higareda. She is also preceded in death by her later-in-life partner, Jim Peña. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to: Porterville Rescue Mission, 30 S. A St., Porterville, CA 93257.To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 31, 2019