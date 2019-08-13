|
Eugene C. Hinton, a resident of the Porterville area for the past 84 years, passed away there on August 2, 2019. Eugene was born in Sacramento, CA on November 08, 1930. He was 88 years old. He attended Porterville Elementary School, Porterville High School and received an AA degree from Porterville College. Eugene and his wife Bonnie owned Hinton's Rubber Stamp Shop for many years. He was a collector of postage stamps, coins and baseball cards. One of his favorite things to do was to travel on Amtrak. Eugene is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Hinton; parents, Carl and Estha Mae Hinton; brother, Kenneth Hinton; brother-in-laws, Dennis Bambauer and Donald Bambauer; and sister-in-law, Marguerite Hudson. Eugene was blessed to be able to help support many charities. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Eugene to . A Graveside service will be held at Vandalia Cemetery, Porterville on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 13, 2019