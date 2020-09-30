Gene Mininger of Porterville, CA passed away on September 19, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was born in Dallam County, TX on August 2, 1930 to the late Elias B. and Marietta (Post) Mininger. As a young boy his family moved from Texas to California.

Gene served in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Merrick and at the Naval Station, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. After returning home he met Bette Ritchie of Porterville, CA. They were married on August 5, 1955 and raised their family in Porterville and Lindsay, CA.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator and carpenter. Gene enjoyed family time and was involved in his children's activities. He was a lifelong fan of motorsports.

Close to retirement Gene started a citrus ranch and designed and built a home on the property. He actively farmed the ranch until he was in his late 80's. One of his favorite treats was giving tractor rides to the grandchildren.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Gordon, Gerald, Darryl, Orpha, Arnold, and Evelyn.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Bette, and children, Veronica, Richi, Gene (Marjorie), and Michael. In addition, he is survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and siblings Glenn, Gretta, and Katie.

Gene was laid to rest with military honors on September 24, 2020 in Porterville, CA.

We appreciate and thank the family and friends who were able attend the services or send condolences.

